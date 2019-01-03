Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 108,206 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Meritor worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,962 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $483,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

