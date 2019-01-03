Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.82% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $75,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,300 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $107,982.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 85,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,500 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $112,365.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,135.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,682 shares of company stock valued at $304,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

