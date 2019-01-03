Telecom Argentina (TEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

TEO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 1,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,884. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.40 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 216,599 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 762,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,963 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 323,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

