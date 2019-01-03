Telecom Italia (TI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the third quarter worth $148,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the third quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 31.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 138,789 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

