Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 8.76% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $300,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 647,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 359,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,471,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,634,000 after acquiring an additional 162,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 262.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $388,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $564,900.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,424. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

