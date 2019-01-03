Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

