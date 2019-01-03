Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 11,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

