Tenneco Inc (TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE:TEN opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenneco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $356,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 67.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 397,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

