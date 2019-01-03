Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) CEO Derek Peterson acquired 26,000 shares of Terra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $14,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRTC opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Terra Tech Corp has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 139.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) CEO Derek Peterson Acquires 26,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/terra-tech-corp-trtc-ceo-derek-peterson-acquires-26000-shares.html.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.