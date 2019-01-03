TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) to post $228.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.23 million and the lowest is $224.71 million. TerraForm Power reported sales of $135.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full year sales of $781.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $778.18 million to $785.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $937.45 million, with estimates ranging from $826.80 million to $996.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TerraForm Power.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $246.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TERP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. started coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

TERP stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TerraForm Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TerraForm Power’s payout ratio is -62.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TerraForm Power by 34.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $93,844,000 after buying an additional 2,068,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,610 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TerraForm Power by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,997,934 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 139,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TerraForm Power by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,479,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 157,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TerraForm Power (TERP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.