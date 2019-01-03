TerraForm Power (TERP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TERP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. assumed coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

Shares of TERP stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. TerraForm Power has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 181,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 181,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TerraForm Power by 62.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,776 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in TerraForm Power by 1,054.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TerraForm Power by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.