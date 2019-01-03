Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

1/3/2019 – Tesla was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Recently, Tesla has reached the milestone of making 1,000 of its Model 3 sedans in a single day. After attaining this feat, the CEO wants all employees of Tesla to focus on maintaining that production rate and lowering down costs. In third-quarter 2018, Tesla produced 80,142 vehicles. This included 53,239 Model 3s, and 26,903 Model S and Model X vehicles. Deliveries to customers amounted to 55,840 Model 3 along with 27,660 Model S and X. These numbers are close to estimates and indicate that the company is making good progress despite hurdles. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Over the past six months, shares of Tesla outperformed the industry it belongs to. Moreover, over the past one month, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for both the current quarter and current year earnings are moving upwards.”

12/20/2018 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/18/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $411.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2018 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

12/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2018 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.60 on Thursday, hitting $301.52. 4,695,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $360,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $20,582,986. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,239,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 127.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $19,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.