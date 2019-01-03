Tesla (TSLA) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $298.80 and last traded at $301.79. Approximately 4,666,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,483,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.12.

Specifically, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.26, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $20,582,986. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,805,014,000 after acquiring an additional 726,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after acquiring an additional 485,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,106,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $292,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/tesla-tsla-trading-down-2-7-on-insider-selling.html.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.