Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Up 7.6%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. 1,936,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 676,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 432.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 143,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 884,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249,342 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

