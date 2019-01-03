Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Trading 1.8% Higher

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) debt rose 1.8% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $96.63 and was trading at $95.30 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,785 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after purchasing an additional 817,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,454,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,171 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $161,826,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,466,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-bonds-trading-1-8-higher.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.