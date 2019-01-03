Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) & VSB Bancorp (VSBN) Head to Head Comparison

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and VSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $953.55 million 2.72 $197.06 million $4.08 12.65 VSB Bancorp $14.97 million 2.42 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and VSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 23.10% 13.36% 1.11% VSB Bancorp 16.82% 7.68% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and VSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 10 7 0 2.41 VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.07%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Texas Capital Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats VSB Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; certificates of deposit and IRAs; interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; traditional money market and savings accounts; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking facilities. It primarily serves clients in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. The company operates full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

