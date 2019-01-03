Texas Instruments (TXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to benefit from its strong product portfolio. Well-performing analog products, especially power and signal chains are driving the company’s top-line growth. Moreover, the emergence of 5G technology continues to aid momentum of the company’s analog products in the communication equipment market. Further, the company remains optimistic about its growing investments in the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, its increasing R&D investments are tailwinds. However, the sluggishness in the company’s embedded processing unit due to weak performing processors remain a concern. Also, high debt level and unfavorable currency effect are major negatives. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. “

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $94.45 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after acquiring an additional 807,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,661,000 after acquiring an additional 337,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.