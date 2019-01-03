TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.84. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,001.33% and a negative return on equity of 185.20%. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.