The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,453 shares of company stock worth $4,283,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 5,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

