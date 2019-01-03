The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,758 Shares of Kirby Co. (KEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Kirby worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.20 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

