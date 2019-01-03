The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of UMB Financial worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $35,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $30,709.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $170,238. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

