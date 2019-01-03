THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $78,632.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000726 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

