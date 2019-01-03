Thomas E. Powell Sells 5,324 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $1,289,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TFX opened at $252.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,511,000 after buying an additional 400,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,199,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,230,000 after buying an additional 327,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 342,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

