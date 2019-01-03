Thomas J. Hutchison III Sells 10,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

