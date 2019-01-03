Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $27,761.00 and approximately $3,847.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001276 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,105,964 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.