Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $993,000 Stake in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jabil were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 306.8% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

