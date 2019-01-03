TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Longbow Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-cuts-position-in-fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs.html.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.