TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 263,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,649 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 635,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 35,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $4,739,995.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,796,079.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $586,616.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,615,560. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

