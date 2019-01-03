TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 127,442 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127,442 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of WABCO worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in WABCO by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WABCO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in WABCO by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WABCO by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 251,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. WABCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

