Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report sales of $397.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $341.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NYSE TMST opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $389.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.96. Timkensteel has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Timkensteel by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,160,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Timkensteel by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 670,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 413,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timkensteel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,717,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.