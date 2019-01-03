Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 6,568 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,939,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,653,000 after acquiring an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 180,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

