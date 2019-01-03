Traders Buy Caterpillar (CAT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $231.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.37 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded down ($4.87) for the day and closed at $121.51

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, October 19th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Caterpillar (CAT) on Weakness” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/traders-buy-caterpillar-cat-on-weakness.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.