Traders Buy Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $133.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded down ($1.15) for the day and closed at $110.64

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

In other news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

