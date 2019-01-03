Traders Buy Shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $57.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.21 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, British American Tobacco had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. British American Tobacco traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $31.86

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,648,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 866,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 116,677 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/traders-buy-shares-of-british-american-tobacco-bti-on-weakness.html.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.