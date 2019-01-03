Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Unisys (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 362 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 20.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Unisys has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $593.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Unisys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

