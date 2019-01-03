Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on Strength (VOO)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $417.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $511.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $93.57 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded up $2.05 for the day and closed at $229.81
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $1.289 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Article: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.