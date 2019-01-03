Traders Sell SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) on Strength (SHM)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $6.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.80 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $48.09

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/traders-sell-spdr-nuveen-barclays-short-term-municipal-bond-etf-shm-on-strength-shm.html.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.