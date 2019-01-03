Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

