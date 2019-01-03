Trex (TREX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.35.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,549. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trex by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after acquiring an additional 609,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after acquiring an additional 566,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 405,349 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

