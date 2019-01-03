Triaconta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (TRIA)

Triaconta (CURRENCY:TRIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Triaconta has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Triaconta token can now be bought for about $8.17 or 0.00095833 BTC on popular exchanges. Triaconta has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $0.00 worth of Triaconta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.34 or 0.12789154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Triaconta

TRIA is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Triaconta’s total supply is 276,001 tokens. Triaconta’s official Twitter account is @triacontacc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Triaconta is triaconta.com.

Triaconta Token Trading

Triaconta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triaconta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triaconta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triaconta using one of the exchanges listed above.

