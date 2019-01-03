Tricida (TCDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.67

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 1622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCDA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $245,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Tricida by 30.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

