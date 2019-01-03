Triton International (TRTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triton International is anticipated to perform well in the fourth quarter on the back of tight supply/demand conditions for containers. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks also sound encouraging. To this end, the company hiked its quarterly cash dividend payout by 7 cents to 52 cents per share in May 2018. As of Oct 31, 2018, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares for $30.1 million. Its strong cash flow generation is an added positive. On the flip side, the fourth quarter is a sluggish season for dry containers and this might have an adverse impact on results. Trade war tensions between United States and China might hurt the company by impacting container trading volumes adversely. Moreover, Triton is a highly leveraged company. Shares of the company have lost more than 20% in a year's time.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triton International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE TRTN opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Triton International has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

In other Triton International news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Triton International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

