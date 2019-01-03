Turners Automotive Group Ltd (TRA) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 21st.

Shares of ASX TRA opened at A$2.90 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 461.73, a current ratio of 511.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.97.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

