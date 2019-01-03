TWIST Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TWIST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TWIST has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. TWIST has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TWIST alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.02123826 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007924 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005897 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001645 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 218,693,277 coins. The official website for TWIST is twist.network. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TWIST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TWIST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.