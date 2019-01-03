U.S. Bancorp (USB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.24.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,148. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750,796 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 130,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.