Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBNT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ubiquiti Networks to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.62.

In other Ubiquiti Networks news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $688,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

