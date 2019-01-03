UBS Group Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €170.00 ($197.67) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays set a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €206.22 ($239.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

