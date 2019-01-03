UDR, Inc. (UDR) Receives $40.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,000. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 499.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 299,543 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in UDR by 210.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in UDR by 122.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 63.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 608,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

