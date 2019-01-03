Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $328.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $286.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $247.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

