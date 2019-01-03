Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($4.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,417,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,550 shares of company stock worth $2,049,340. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

RARE traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $40.77. 8,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,856. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

